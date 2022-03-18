WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to latest UK interest rate decision
CBI yesterday responded to the latest UK interest rate decision.
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said:
“With ongoing conflict in Ukraine pushing global commodity prices higher and exacerbating supply chain disruption, the MPC are clearly making moves to counter growing inflation. But they will be walking a tightrope in the months ahead, having to both keep price pressures in-check and manage the impact of tighter monetary policy on economic growth – particularly against a background of rising living costs.
“As households and businesses brace for further price rises, targeted support from government will be needed to cushion the blow until the outlook is on a firmer footing. By using the forthcoming Spring Statement to facilitate more investment-led growth – including through the introduction of a permanent investment – the Chancellor can push the UK onto a more ambitious growth trajectory.”
