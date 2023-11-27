CBI responds to launch of Advanced Manufacturing Plan and Battery Strategy

CBI yesterday responded to launch of Advanced Manufacturing Plan and Battery Strategy.

John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, yesterday said:

“The UK’s advanced manufacturing industries are recognised across the world for their excellence and innovation, and represent a fundamental part of the UK’s global calling card. In identifying where the UK can compete to win on the global stage, the Government is right to highlight the areas of the economy where the UK’s unique mix of R&D excellence, natural resources, and historic success align.

“Capitalising on those competitive strengths requires a combination of clarity and stability on the regulatory environment to build business confidence and a comprehensive and competitive set of incentives to encourage investment. The publication of a new battery strategy, alongside the delivery of full expensing and unlocking grid connections, marks a positive step forward in achieving that critical combination.

“With other countries increasingly upping the stakes, firms will hope this is the start of an acceleration in the government’s ambitions, particularly around net zero. By continuing to focus on where it can outsmart rather than outspend its competitors, the UK can make a compelling case for capturing those global growth opportunities.”