WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to launch of Internal Market Scheme
CBI recently (30 September 2023) responded to launch of Internal Market Scheme.
Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, recently said:
“We need seamless transition to the latest stage of the Windsor Framework, one that reduces bureaucracy and inspires confidence for businesses trading between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We are confident that this will happen in time, but we must accept that teething problems may emerge in the coming days and weeks.”
“CBI Northern Ireland would urge firms to continue working closely with government officials to ensure that disruption is minimised as the new Internal Market Scheme and ‘green lane’ for GB-NI trade beds in. We will work with local businesses to ensure they maximise the opportunities of Northern Ireland’s unique trading position with Great Britain and the EU.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Unions call on ministers to convene “emergency summit” to resolve issues around HS202/10/2023 11:05:00
Unions have called on ministers to convene an “emergency summit” to resolve issues around the future of HS2.
UNICEF - Dr Congo: Children killed, injured, abducted, and face sexual violence in conflict at record levels for third consecutive year29/09/2023 14:25:00
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is on track to have record levels of verified grave violations against children for a third consecutive year in 2023.
LGA - Get ready for ban on single use plastics29/09/2023 11:25:00
Businesses need to ensure they are prepared for the ban on certain single use plastic items coming into effect this weekend, the Local Government Association says today.
CBI - Private sector activity unlikely to see growth through year's end - CBI Growth Indicator29/09/2023 10:25:00
Private sector activity fell slightly in the three months to September, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This month’s contraction matched the pace of decline seen last month and extended the mild downturn seen over the last year.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics28/09/2023 14:25:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP appointments and GP workforce statistics
NHS Confederation responds to the Race and Health Observatory report on gypsy, roma and traveller communities28/09/2023 13:25:00
Joan Saddler responds to the Race and Health Observatory report on gypsy, roma and traveller communities
Scottish Government will not meet infrastructure goals28/09/2023 11:25:00
The Scottish Government no longer expects to have enough money to deliver all its planned £26 billion investment in public sector infrastructure.
UNICEF Nigeria Raises Alarm Over Unprecedented Diphtheria Outbreak28/09/2023 09:25:00
In the midst of the most severe diphtheria outbreak in recent global history, UNICEF Nigeria is sounding the alarm about the urgent need for widespread vaccination. The outbreak has so far resulted in over 11,500 suspected cases, more than 7,000 confirmed cases, and claimed the lives of 453 people, mostly children.
LGA responds to Education Committee report on school absence27/09/2023 16:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to a report by the Education Committee on tackling school absence
NHS Confederation - Significant investment into NHS community services would lead to a marked reduction in A&E footfall and ambulance call outs27/09/2023 15:25:00
Research by the NHS Confederation and conducted by Carnall Farrar, examines the potential of increased targeted investment in community services