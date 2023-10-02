CBI responds to launch of Internal Market Scheme

CBI recently (30 September 2023) responded to launch of Internal Market Scheme.

Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, recently said:

“We need seamless transition to the latest stage of the Windsor Framework, one that reduces bureaucracy and inspires confidence for businesses trading between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We are confident that this will happen in time, but we must accept that teething problems may emerge in the coming days and weeks.”

“CBI Northern Ireland would urge firms to continue working closely with government officials to ensure that disruption is minimised as the new Internal Market Scheme and ‘green lane’ for GB-NI trade beds in. We will work with local businesses to ensure they maximise the opportunities of Northern Ireland’s unique trading position with Great Britain and the EU.”