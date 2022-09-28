WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Leader of the Opposition's speech
CBI yesterday responded to Leader of the Opposition's speech.
Brian McBride, CBI President, yesterday said:
“Against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, it’s welcome to hear Labour re-state its pro-business credentials and double down on a commitment to sustainable growth.
“Business shares Labour’s commitments to transform business rates, give firms greater flexibility over training and turn the UK into a green growth superpower; achieving this in partnership.
“There is widespread recognition that the energy market needs significant reform and industry will want to get to grips with the detail of Labour’s proposals. The UK is not short of renewable generators right now and investment is waiting in the wings, but where Great British Energy could add value is by channelling catalytic public investment to spur innovation and accelerating the delivery of renewable projects.
“Getting to net zero will require the best of the public and private sectors working together.”
