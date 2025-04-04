WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to London Luton Airport expansion plans
Richard Tunnicliffe, Regional Director for CBI in the East of England, commented on yesterday's announcement by the Transport Secretary on the expansion of London Luton Airport
“Business will welcome this expansion, which will boost capacity and reinforce our commitment to sustainable aviation.
“Aviation plays a crucial role in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and facilitating international trade and tourism. It supports millions of jobs worldwide and contributes significantly to global GDP. Additionally, aviation enhances connectivity, allowing people to explore new destinations and build business relationships. The expansion of London Luton Airport is expected to have a substation positive impact on local and regional businesses and be pivotal to the growth of the OxCam growth corridor.”
London Luton Airport Expansion development consent decision announced
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Cymru Celebrates Success of Second Black Activist Development Programme04/04/2025 16:05:00
Marking the occasion, participants were joined by Trade Union leaders and politicians at the Senedd on April 1 to acknowledge the achievements of the programme and call for more people to take up the opportunity.
CBI responds to President Trump's announcement of global tariffs - April 202504/04/2025 12:15:00
CBI recently (02 April 2025) responded to President Trump's announcement of global tariffs – April 2025.
Audit Scotland - Argyll & Bute Council must build on culture of innovation to deliver savings04/04/2025 09:20:00
Argyll and Bute Council has a real opportunity to harness a long-standing culture of innovation as it looks to close a funding gap of nearly £29 million, rethink how services are delivered and ensure it has a stable workforce.
NHS Confederation responds to survey showing continued fall in satisfaction with the NHS02/04/2025 12:25:00
Both patients and staff can clearly see the impact that more than a decade of being starved of capital funding has had on the NHS.
NHS Confederation responds to Sir Jim Mackey's letter to health leaders02/04/2025 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds as new NHS England Chief Executive sets out his ambitions
UK Space Agency: Lunar microwave to purify water frozen in Moon’s soil wins UK Space Agency’s Aqualunar Challenge31/03/2025 16:05:00
A transformational technology that uses microwaves to defrost and ultrasound to break down contaminants in melted lunar ice to provide clean, drinkable water for astronauts has won the UK Space Agency-funded Aqualunar Challenge.
Business leaders and politicians attend CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch31/03/2025 12:15:00
Hundreds of business leaders, politicians and policymakers gathered for CBI Northern Ireland’s Annual Lunch at Titanic Belfast on 28 March.
LGA Launches New Toolkit to Support Empty Homes Officers31/03/2025 09:05:00
The LGA has launched a new Empty Homes Officers Toolkit, designed to provide practical, on-the-ground support for councils tackling long-term empty homes.
Private sector activity expected to decline through second quarter - CBI Growth Indicator28/03/2025 13:25:00
Private sector firms once again expect activity to fall over the next three months (weighted balance of -18%), according to the CBI's latest Growth Indicator. Expectations are broadly unchanged relative to last month.