CBI responds to London Luton Airport expansion plans

Richard Tunnicliffe, Regional Director for CBI in the East of England, commented on yesterday's announcement by the Transport Secretary on the expansion of London Luton Airport

“Business will welcome this expansion, which will boost capacity and reinforce our commitment to sustainable aviation.

“Aviation plays a crucial role in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and facilitating international trade and tourism. It supports millions of jobs worldwide and contributes significantly to global GDP. Additionally, aviation enhances connectivity, allowing people to explore new destinations and build business relationships. The expansion of London Luton Airport is expected to have a substation positive impact on local and regional businesses and be pivotal to the growth of the OxCam growth corridor.”

London Luton Airport Expansion development consent decision announced