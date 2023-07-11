CBI responds to measures due to be announced in Chancellor's Mansion House speech

CBI recently (09 July 2023) responded to measures due to be announced in Chancellor's Mansion House speech.

“Amidst fierce global competition, the Chancellor is absolutely right to intensify his focus on investment by making the UK a more attractive destination to start, grow and publicly list companies.

“We know from our own research that scale-up businesses struggle with ‘friction in the system’ caused by reporting mechanisms out of step with their own lean operating model. And whilst the UK has always been a competitive destination for investment, some of the listing requirements have the made the UK public market less attractive to high-growth firms, particularly compared to the United States.

“Simplifying the requirements around the investor prospectus alongside other moves including making shares fully digital, are exactly the kind of smart solutions needed, whilst the proposal around the Intermittent Trading Venue is a bold attempt to strengthen the UK’s global pitch.

“Ultimately, the proposals announced by the Chancellor will support the high-growth scale-up businesses needed to help build the more productive, dynamic economy critical for delivering sustainable growth.”