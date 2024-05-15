WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Migration Advisory Committee review of graduate visas
CBI yesterday responded to Migration Advisory Committee review of graduate visas.
John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, yesterday said:
“Studying at university is one of our biggest export successes. Attracting international students boosts local economies and losing competitiveness would put support for undergraduate teaching and innovation at risk.
“With the MAC finding that the graduate visa is achieving the government’s own policy objectives and is not being abused, it’s time to put its future beyond doubt and end this period of damaging speculation.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
LGA - Care Act 10 years on: LGA survey lays bare urgent action needed in adult social care15/05/2024 16:25:00
Only around two thirds of councils are confident of being able to meet all their legal duties under the Care Act by next year (2025/26) - a decade after the Government introduced landmark legislation designed to improve access to vital care and support.
NHS Confederation responds to the IFS analysis on NHS spending rising less quickly than was planned in last election15/05/2024 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responded to the IFS analysis on NHS spending rising less quickly than was planned in last election
TUC: UK jobs market is “rapidly deteriorating” as unemployment surges15/05/2024 14:25:00
Unemployment up by 166,000 on the quarter to 1,486,000
TUC – long-term sickness becomes top reason for women being out of the labour market14/05/2024 16:05:00
New analysis shows number of women economically inactive as a result of ill-health has increased by more than 500,000 over last five years.
CBI launches Tax & Green Investment Report14/05/2024 12:15:00
New research from the CBI recommends that the UK utilise tax incentives to outsmart rather than outspend international competition in high-growth green sectors.
TUC accuses PM of “trying to rewrite history” on record in office13/05/2024 16:05:00
Tories are “a danger” to living standards, workers’ rights and public services, says union body.
UK Space Agency: New Space for All projects to inspire young people13/05/2024 14:05:00
The UK Space Agency will fund 15 projects across the UK designed to engage and inspire the next generation into STEM careers.