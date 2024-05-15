CBI responds to Migration Advisory Committee review of graduate visas

CBI yesterday responded to Migration Advisory Committee review of graduate visas.

John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, yesterday said:

“Studying at university is one of our biggest export successes. Attracting international students boosts local economies and losing competitiveness would put support for undergraduate teaching and innovation at risk.

“With the MAC finding that the graduate visa is achieving the government’s own policy objectives and is not being abused, it’s time to put its future beyond doubt and end this period of damaging speculation.”