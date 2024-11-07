WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to National Energy System Operator’s clean power 2030 advice
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO responds to National Energy System Operator’s clean power 2030 advice
“Investing in the UK’s green economy presents a huge opportunity for long-term sustainable growth. Already world-leading, accelerating transition towards decarbonisation industries sends a strong signal that the UK is the place for green investors.
“Delivering the scale of change needed to achieve clean power in just six years requires all parts of government and the NESO to work hand in glove with developers and industry to unblock barriers to green infrastructure investment.
“As this analysis shows, grid connectivity and planning agility are chief amongst those. Greater network capacity, flexibility and storage is also vital to ensure that all types of UK business can decarbonise as part of a wider plan for whole-economy transition”.
