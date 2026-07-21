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CBI responds to new Prime Minister taking office
CBI yesterday responded to new Prime Minister taking office.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“Congratulations to Andy Burnham on becoming our new Prime Minister. As Mayor of Greater Manchester, he proved his credentials in working with business to strengthen communities and drive economic growth. It’s a way of working he will now need to replicate nationwide, while maintaining fiscal credibility, investor confidence and delivery discipline.
“Ambitious plans to improve the livelihoods of people across the country must be matched by action to get businesses thriving once again. Addressing the cost-of-living challenge needs to go hand in hand with tackling the cost of doing business, so we can deliver sustainable growth in jobs, wages and living standards.
“CBI members recognise the case for a more place-based, delivery-led and partnership-oriented economy. They support the ambition for good growth in every postcode. That starts with building on the bedrocks of stability, accelerating the policies that turn ambition into delivery and changing the things that are stifling investment."
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