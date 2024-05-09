CBI responds to new Scottish Government Cabinet

Mags Simpson, Interim CBI Scotland Director responds to new Scottish Government Cabinet

“Businesses will welcome the First Minister’s commitment to make the economy, jobs and tackling the cost-of-living crisis key pillars of his new government.

"With delivering sustainable economic growth critical to achieving those ambitions, we offer our congratulations to Kate Forbes on becoming the Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for the economy. We look forward to working with Ms Forbes and Shona Robison, the Finance Secretary.”

New Scottish Cabinet - gov.scot