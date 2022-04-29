CBI responds to new UK Government support for energy intensive industries

CBI has responded to new UK Government support for energy intensive industries.

Tom Thackray, CBI Programme Director for Decarbonisation, said:

“This move will provide some relief to energy intensive firms which play a key role in the UK’s critical supply chains. Rising energy prices continue to weigh heavily on firms’ cashflow and production volumes, which are facing higher costs compared with their international counterparts. This compensation will go some way to closing that gap.

"The Government must now build on this package by actioning further support measures announced in the recent British Energy Security Strategy and providing wider cashflow support through the Recovery Loan Scheme.”