CBI responds to NISTA announcement on infrastructure pipeline
Jordan Cummins, CBI UK Competitiveness Director, responds to NISTA announcement on infrastructure pipeline
“It’s encouraging to see NISTA continuing to strengthen the UK’s infrastructure pipeline, providing the clarity and transparency businesses need to plan and invest with confidence. A credible, forward-looking pipeline is essential if we are to deliver on the government’s ambitions.
“CBI members, whether contractors, suppliers or end users, will particularly welcome the stronger focus on workforce demand. Linking project ambition to skills capacity is critical for fast-tracking delivery.”
Ordnance Survey’s new national retail area data confirms London is the country’s biggest shopping destination10/03/2026 13:05:00
The data also shows just over half of all retail areas are found out of town
RoSPA launches Scottish Parliamentary Election accident prevention manifesto10/03/2026 11:15:00
RoSPA has launched Towards a Safer Scotland, our manifesto for the 2026 Scottish Parliamentary Election, which sets out key priorities for accident prevention across Scotland.
Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder, on the rise in child casualties amid escalating hostilities in Lebanon10/03/2026 10:15:00
Statement by UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder
TUC - Millions of low-paid women set to benefit from stronger sick pay as new rights come into force09/03/2026 15:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Sunday) hailed the Employment Rights Act as “an important step forward” for working women as new analysis shows women will disproportionately benefit from new workers’ rights measures rolled out from next month.
Apprenticeships central to Scotland's growth plan - CBI Business Reception09/03/2026 12:05:00
Apprentices from across Scotland demonstrated why work-based learning is critical to the country’s long-term economic success at a Scottish Parliament reception hosted by CBI Scotland and sponsored by Skills Development Scotland on Thursday March 5.
LGA calls for urgent sentencing review as court fines for fly-tipping undercut council penalties09/03/2026 11:05:00
LGA calls for urgent sentencing review as court fines for fly-tipping undercut council penalties
Citizens Advice responds to the WaterSure reform announcement09/03/2026 10:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement on WaterSure reform
PAC report on SEND reforms – LGA response09/03/2026 09:05:00
Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responds to the PAC report on SEND reform
Give workers a “seat at the table” in future pandemic planning to prevent a repeat of Covid mistakes, says TUC06/03/2026 17:25:00
Unions need a seat at the table in future pandemic planning to ensure proper workplace safety protections are in place - and to prevent the spread of infection in workplaces and wider society, the TUC says.