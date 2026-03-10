CBI responds to NISTA announcement on infrastructure pipeline

Jordan Cummins, CBI UK Competitiveness Director, responds to NISTA announcement on infrastructure pipeline

“It’s encouraging to see NISTA continuing to strengthen the UK’s infrastructure pipeline, providing the clarity and transparency businesses need to plan and invest with confidence. A credible, forward-looking pipeline is essential if we are to deliver on the government’s ambitions.

“CBI members, whether contractors, suppliers or end users, will particularly welcome the stronger focus on workforce demand. Linking project ambition to skills capacity is critical for fast-tracking delivery.”