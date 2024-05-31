WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Northern Ireland Budget vote
CBI recently (29 May 2024) responded to Northern Ireland Budget vote.
Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, recently said:
“Whilst businesses would have liked to see a multi-year Budget, last night’s vote marks another step on the road to Northern Ireland’s economy recovery.
“With the UK general election under way, devolved politicians must remain be focused on ensuring the right investment goes into education, skills, investment in infrastructure, particularly around net zero. Only by attracting and retaining a skilled workforce will Northern Ireland achieve its full economic and productivity potential.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders facing “drastic measures” to make ends meet as NHS responds to tightest financial settlement in years31/05/2024 15:10:00
Health leaders in England are calling on the next government to protect local NHS organisations from having to further cut staffing levels.
Palestinian ambassador addresses TUC General Council31/05/2024 13:25:00
The Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot recently (Wednesday) addressed the TUC General Council.
Citizen Advice responds to the latest quarterly statistics on the roll-out of smart meters in Great Britain31/05/2024 09:05:00
Gillian Cooper, Director of Energy at Citizens Advice, responded to the latest quarterly statistics on the roll-out of smart meters in Great Britain
CBI Service Sector Survey - May 202430/05/2024 14:05:00
Headcount increased across the services sector in the three months to May, rising at the fastest rate pace in two years, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Service Sector Survey. Employment is expected to increase further in the quarter ahead.
TUC General Council statement on Gaza and Israel30/05/2024 11:25:00
The TUC continues to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and the release of all hostages unharmed. We have unequivocally condemned the attacks by Hamas on 7 October 2023, and called for respect for international law.
NHS Confederation responds to junior doctors' announcement of new strike dates in England30/05/2024 10:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to junior doctors' announcement of new strike dates in England
TUC welcomes 90,000 rise in trade union membership29/05/2024 16:25:00
New stats from the ONS show trade union membership grew by 90,000 in 2023.
UNICEF - On World Nutrition Day, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation pledge to double public donations made to Soccer Aid for UNICEF29/05/2024 15:25:00
Soccer Aid for UNICEF today announced that every donation it receives this year will be doubled, up to £4 million, thanks to its partnership with the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), in a bid to accelerate the fight against child wasting – the most life-threatening form of malnutrition.
NHS Confederation responds to the Labour Party's promise to tackle NHS waiting list29/05/2024 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor comments on the Labour Party's promise to clear the NHS waiting list backlog over the next five years.
UNICEF - Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, putting millions of children at risk29/05/2024 13:25:00
Measles cases across Europe continue to surge, with the number of measles cases recorded for this year soon to exceed the total number of cases reported throughout 2023, warned WHO and UNICEF this week.