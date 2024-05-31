CBI responds to Northern Ireland Budget vote

CBI recently (29 May 2024) responded to Northern Ireland Budget vote.

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director, recently said:

“Whilst businesses would have liked to see a multi-year Budget, last night’s vote marks another step on the road to Northern Ireland’s economy recovery.

“With the UK general election under way, devolved politicians must remain be focused on ensuring the right investment goes into education, skills, investment in infrastructure, particularly around net zero. Only by attracting and retaining a skilled workforce will Northern Ireland achieve its full economic and productivity potential.”