CBI responds to Northern Ireland Protocol agreement

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General responds to Northern Ireland Protocol agreement

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, said:

“Congratulations to the UK Government and European Union for resolving the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol and delivering an historic deal.

“With social, political and economic life in Northern Ireland feeling like it has been on hold for the past couple of years, this breakthrough will allow businesses and politicians to turn their attention to economic growth and delivering greater prosperity for everyone across NI.

“Business stands ready to work with all stakeholders moving forward. Work to understand and successfully implement new arrangements should start immediately.

“Working together we can make this deal work and help NI to thrive.”

