CBI responds to Oliver Dowden's speech about economic security

CBI yesterday responded to Oliver Dowden's speech about economic security.

John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, yesterday said:

"With firms increasingly sighting geopolitical uncertainty as the biggest economic risk, the government’s focus on the need to balance economic and national security interests is both timely and welcome.

"Global trade and investment are vital components of any thriving economy. But with businesses facing a challenging global economy with geopolitical, cyber, and supply chain risks on the rise, there is increasingly a need to treat economic growth and resilience as two sides of the same coin.

"Ultimately, for growth to be sustainable, it must build resilience in our economy and society through an active partnership between industry and government."