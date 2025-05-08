CBI responds to Orsted cancellation of Hornsea 4 windfarm

CBI yesterday responded to Orsted cancellation of Hornsea 4 windfarm.

Tania Kumar, Net Zero Director, CBI, yesterday said:

“Today’s announcement reflects the growing challenges facing businesses delivering major infrastructure across the UK. But it should not detract from the UK’s record leading one of the world’s most rapid rollouts of offshore wind, made possible by our market-based investment models.

“Building on our strengths in low-carbon power must remain the objective to ensure energy security and drive clean energy investment. The upcoming Allocation Round 7 (AR7) is a pivotal opportunity for government to deliver sufficient funding and collaborate with industry on auction design and supply chain resilience. This is vital to ensuring momentum for the sector is sustained and its contribution to UK economic growth continues.”