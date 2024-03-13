WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Parker Review - 2024
CBI yesterday responded to the Parker Review – 2024.
Matthew Percival, CBI Future of Work & Skills Director, yesterday said:
“We welcome this year’s updated report from the annual Parker Review which finds another increase in diversity within FTSE boardrooms. A voluntary approach is working because there are significant benefits for businesses that can hire from the broadest pool of talent.
"Expanding this approach to the largest private companies and into senior management teams can help to accelerate the breadth and pace of progress.”
