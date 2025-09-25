CBI responds to plan for new Cheshire and Warrington combined authority

The decision to pursue a new combined authority for Cheshire and Warrington marks a pivotal moment for the region, with the potential to unlock more than £650 million in investment over the next 30 years and set the stage for transformative growth.

The proposed authority, set to be operational by early 2026, will bring together three councils – Cheshire East, Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington – under a single strategic leadership body, with the first mayoral election scheduled for May 2027. This model promises enhanced control over key areas such as transport, housing, skills, and economic development, tailored to the needs of local communities.

Cheshire and Warrington will join a growing list of successful mayoral combined authorities in the North-West, including Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region. These areas have demonstrated how devolved powers can drive innovation, attract investment, and deliver tangible improvements in both infrastructure and quality of life. Their success stories offer a compelling blueprint for Cheshire and Warrington’s future.

The CBI is a longstanding supporter of English devolution, and we welcome this important step forward. We have seen across the country that strategic decisions on economic growth are best made by those closest to the point of impact.

Helen Gbormittah, Regional Director – North-West, CBI said: