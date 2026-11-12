CBI responds to PM’s COP31 announcement on offshore wind investment

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“The Prime Minister’s announcement of major investment in offshore wind is a powerful restatement of the UK’s clean energy ambitions and the economic opportunities they can unlock. Investment on this scale can attract further private capital, create skilled jobs and support growth in communities across the country.

“At the same time, investing in and deploying homegrown clean power can strengthen the UK’s energy security and reduce our exposure to volatile international energy markets. The prize is a more secure and affordable energy system that strengthens UK competitiveness and cements our position at the forefront of the global clean energy transition.”