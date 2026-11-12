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CBI responds to PM’s COP31 announcement on offshore wind investment
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“The Prime Minister’s announcement of major investment in offshore wind is a powerful restatement of the UK’s clean energy ambitions and the economic opportunities they can unlock. Investment on this scale can attract further private capital, create skilled jobs and support growth in communities across the country.
“At the same time, investing in and deploying homegrown clean power can strengthen the UK’s energy security and reduce our exposure to volatile international energy markets. The prize is a more secure and affordable energy system that strengthens UK competitiveness and cements our position at the forefront of the global clean energy transition.”
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Written ministerial statement on laying the departmental minute for the new contingent liability arrangements for space activities in orbit12/11/2026 16:05:00
A Departmental Minute is being laid before Parliament today setting out updated contingent liability arrangements arising from new liability and insurance measures announced alongside the Space Strategy on 8 September.
LGA - National Children and Adult Services Conference 202611/11/2026 16:25:00
As social care rises up the national agenda and the sector stands on the cusp of once-in-a-generation reform, NCASC 2026 offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the leaders shaping what comes next.
The NHS Alliance - We are now paying the price for not putting social care on an equal footing with the health service11/11/2026 15:25:00
Sir Ciarán Devane responds to the research commissioned by the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care on the state of England's adult social care sector
The NHS Alliance - CQC inspections are still not fit for purpose11/11/2026 14:25:00
A continuing credibility gap is undermining essential work carried out by the health and care regulator, the Care Quality Commission, NHS leaders say.
Remove barriers to cross-border working and unleash 'Tomorrow's Talent' - CBI Ibec Hays report10/11/2026 12:15:00
Businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are losing out on the next generation of skilled and ambitious talent as regulatory and other factors hold back cross-border recruitment.
Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman: York council left disabled boy without the support to communicate for more than a year06/11/2026 15:15:15
A non-verbal Autistic boy was left without the specialist education support he needed to help him communicate for more than a year because of faults by City of York Council, a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report has found.
CBI responds to Energy Independence Bill06/11/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently (04 November 2026) responded to Energy Independence Bill.
CBI responds to latest MPC interest rates (November 2026)06/11/2026 10:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, responds to latest MPC interest rates (November 2026)