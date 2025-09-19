CBI responds to President Trump state visit

CBI yesterday responded to President Trump state visit.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“President Trump's state visit has underscored the importance of the UK-US trading relationship. From innovation collaboration to nuclear cooperation and a new Tech Prosperity Partnership, these announcements are a vote of confidence in Britain’s future and capabilities.

“With the potential to further unlock billions in private investment and create thousands of new jobs, this is proof that global partnerships can deliver real benefits on the ground.

"At a time when the geopolitical landscape is increasingly fractured and the government faces tough fiscal choices, international partnerships like this will be critical to boosting business confidence, attracting investment, and securing long-term prosperity for communities across the country.”