WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to President Trump state visit
CBI yesterday responded to President Trump state visit.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“President Trump's state visit has underscored the importance of the UK-US trading relationship. From innovation collaboration to nuclear cooperation and a new Tech Prosperity Partnership, these announcements are a vote of confidence in Britain’s future and capabilities.
“With the potential to further unlock billions in private investment and create thousands of new jobs, this is proof that global partnerships can deliver real benefits on the ground.
"At a time when the geopolitical landscape is increasingly fractured and the government faces tough fiscal choices, international partnerships like this will be critical to boosting business confidence, attracting investment, and securing long-term prosperity for communities across the country.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC Cymru: Wales Union Learning Fund engages over 100,000 learners in last three years19/09/2025 15:15:15
The Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF), established in 1999, remains a vital lifeline for workers who are too often excluded from traditional learning opportunities.
NHS Confederation - Supporting new community-led approaches to health and wellbeing19/09/2025 10:05:00
Teams from six sites will explore joined-up, community-led approaches to improve population health and reduce health inequalities.
Audit Scotland - Plan needed for benefits funding gap19/09/2025 09:05:00
The Scottish Government needs to set out how it will manage a funding gap created by its higher spending on devolved benefits.
CBI responds to latest interest rate decision - September 202518/09/2025 16:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI responds to latest interest rate decision
National jobs guarantee can help “turn the tide” on youth employment prospects, TUC18/09/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (16 September 2025) commented on the labour market data, which show some tentative improvements alongside ongoing challenges.
TUC - National jobs guarantee can help “turn the tide” on youth employment prospects18/09/2025 09:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak comments on the recent labour market data, which show some tentative improvements alongside ongoing challenges
CBI responds to inflation data for August 202517/09/2025 16:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Principal Economist, CBI responds to inflation data for August 2025
CIPD - Meaningful consultation needed on key Employment Rights Bill measures to ensure they don’t act as a headwind on employment growth17/09/2025 15:25:00
ONS labour market figures show further fall in vacancies against an uncertain economic backdrop
LGA responds to national supervised toothbrushing programme17/09/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Government's announcement on the national supervised toothbrushing programme