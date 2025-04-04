CBI responds to President Trump's announcement of global tariffs - April 2025

CBI recently (02 April 2025) responded to President Trump's announcement of global tariffs – April 2025.

Rain Newton-Smith, CEO, CBI, recently said:

"Business has been clear: there are no winners in a trade war. Today's announcements are deeply troubling for businesses and will have significant ramifications around the world.

"A cool and calm reaction from the UK Government is the right response: UK firms need a measured and proportionate approach which avoids further escalation. Retaliation will only add to supply chain disruption, slow down investment, and stoke volatility in prices.

"The government has rightfully tried to negotiate a carveout to any incoming tariffs through a bilateral economic deal. As they seek to grow the economy, negotiating stronger trading relationships with all like-minded partners will be foundational to any success.

"The UK must use this unpredictable period to double down on its commitment to free, fair and open trade. Doing so will provide businesses with the confidence needed to kickstart growth, foster innovation, and boost productivity."