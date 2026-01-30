CBI responds to Prime Minister’s China visit

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, responds to Prime Minister’s China visit

“With global trade central to the country’s growth mission, the government deserves credit for securing new trade deals, navigating complex political challenges and renewing the UK’s international relationships.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to China marks an important step on that journey and will help UK firms seize the significant opportunities offered by one of the world’s largest and most dynamic economies.

“Agreeing visa‑free travel and paving the way towards a future bilateral services agreement are meaningful advances that will turbocharge the UK’s world‑leading services sector, supporting jobs and growth at home.”