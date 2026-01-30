WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Prime Minister’s China visit
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, responds to Prime Minister’s China visit
“With global trade central to the country’s growth mission, the government deserves credit for securing new trade deals, navigating complex political challenges and renewing the UK’s international relationships.
“The Prime Minister’s visit to China marks an important step on that journey and will help UK firms seize the significant opportunities offered by one of the world’s largest and most dynamic economies.
“Agreeing visa‑free travel and paving the way towards a future bilateral services agreement are meaningful advances that will turbocharge the UK’s world‑leading services sector, supporting jobs and growth at home.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS remains under pressure despite drop in flu levels30/01/2026 12:05:00
The improvements in ambulance handover times suggests that extensive planning and the extraordinary effort of staff is resulting in more timely care.
Citizens Advice responds to the announcement water bills will rise by 5.4% from April30/01/2026 11:05:00
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement that water bills are set to rise by 5.4% from April
Audit Scotland - Scotland's councils risk becoming financially unsustainable30/01/2026 10:05:00
Whilst councils have made significant savings, the cost of delivering services is rising faster than available funding. This risks the financial sustainability of councils over the next three to five years.
Audit Wales - Opportunities identified for councils and the Welsh Government to better plan capital spending30/01/2026 09:05:00
Audit Wales publishes checklist to help councils and the Welsh Government get the most from capital spending
CBI responds to government’s pub relief package29/01/2026 12:05:00
CBI recently (27 January 2026) responded to government’s pub relief package.
CBI business dinner returns to North Wales for first time since 201928/01/2026 12:15:00
THE CBI’s flagship North Wales Business Dinner is returning to North Wales for the first time in seven years.
Tepid growth expectations continue into new year – CBI Growth Indicator27/01/2026 16:05:00
Firms across the private sector once again expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -20%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Nonetheless this pessimism has eased somewhat, with growth expectations at their least negative in three months.
CBI responds to government's announcement to join major wind farm project27/01/2026 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to government's announcement to join major wind farm project.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in December 202526/01/2026 16:05:00
This report was issued in January 2026 and covers the time period 1 December 2025 to 31 December 2025 inclusive.