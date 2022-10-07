CBI responds to Prime Minister's speech at Conservative Party Conference

CBI recently (05 October 2022) responded to Prime Minister's speech at Conservative Party Conference.

Brian McBride, CBI President, recently said:

“The Prime Minister has reasserted the government’s commitment to growth and to a pro-enterprise agenda. The 2.5% target is the right ambition, it’s now down to delivery.

“The need to remove genuine barriers to growth is right and delivering supply-side reforms is now essential. Improving the planning system, a pragmatic approach to immigration and unlocking green investment, will be key.

“Businesses will be looking to the upcoming medium-term fiscal plan to deliver a credible route to growth and demonstrate fiscal responsibility. The CBI will continue working with the Government to boost investment in UK plc.”