CBI responds to Prime Minister’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2024
CBI yesterday responded to Prime Minister’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2024.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:
“The Prime Minister is right to say that government is facing challenges too complex to resolve alone. The ‘shared struggle’ to put the country back on the path to prosperity serves as rallying call for a partnership between business and government that harnesses the innovation, investment, and optimism of industry to deliver lasting change.
“Businesses will welcome the Prime Minister’s commitment to sustainable growth as the ‘north star’ of government. By focusing on the vision and clarity behind his government’s ambitions, particularly through the Industrial Strategy, the Prime Minister is starting to sharpen our pitch for global investment whilst driving momentum on the obstacles to growth. Backing for a new Growth and Skills Levy is an important step to achieving those goals.
“After more than a decade of lost productivity, its only through the public and private sectors working together that we can build a stronger economy that improves living standards, empowers communities and helps the country compete on the world stage.”
