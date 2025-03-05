CBI responds to publication of amendments to the Employment Rights Bill

CBI yesterday responded to publication of amendments to the Employment Rights Bill.

Rain Newton-Smith, CEO, CBI, yesterday said:

“The government has rightly won plenty of recent plaudits from business for their willingness to take tough decisions in the face of opposition that will help deliver the sustainable growth mission. But there is no getting away from the fact that this Bill will hinder the efforts of business to play their part in turning that mission into reality, at a time when many are continuing to struggle with the increasing cost of doing business.

“The government has been commendably open to seeking feedback from industry about these plans. But businesses will remain deeply concerned that this willingness to engage has not translated into meaningful change on several key areas where the legislation locks in an irreversible direction of travel. Many businesses have told us that it is the unintended consequences of how these policies will be pursued, not the ideas themselves, which will have damaging consequences for growth, jobs and investment. There is a real risk that this legislation imposes a thicket of regulation across all businesses which prevents them from creating the high-quality, secure jobs which we all want to achieve.

“Businesses are squarely behind this government’s growth mission, and their efforts to deliver it. A landing-zone that commands the confidence of businesses and workers can still be found by taking the time to build a consensus that will give these reforms the footing to have a lasting positive impact. Now is the moment to make building that consensus the north-star for the implementation of this package of reforms.”