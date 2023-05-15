CBI responds to quarterly GDP figures

CBI recently (12 May 2023) responded to quarterly GDP figures.

Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, recently said:

“The UK economy is proving more resilient than widely expected and it looks increasingly likely that the UK will avoid a recession this year. Underlying momentum appears to be firming, with our surveys showing growth expectations for the quarter ahead creeping back into positive territory for the first time in a year.

“Nonetheless, this is still going to be a difficult year for many UK households and businesses. Whilst we anticipate that inflation will slow rapidly through the summer, higher interest rates will act as a drag on spending. But we are likely to have weathered the worst of the storm, and expect a mild economic recovery in the year ahead.”