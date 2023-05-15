WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to quarterly GDP figures
CBI recently (12 May 2023) responded to quarterly GDP figures.
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, recently said:
“The UK economy is proving more resilient than widely expected and it looks increasingly likely that the UK will avoid a recession this year. Underlying momentum appears to be firming, with our surveys showing growth expectations for the quarter ahead creeping back into positive territory for the first time in a year.
“Nonetheless, this is still going to be a difficult year for many UK households and businesses. Whilst we anticipate that inflation will slow rapidly through the summer, higher interest rates will act as a drag on spending. But we are likely to have weathered the worst of the storm, and expect a mild economic recovery in the year ahead.”
