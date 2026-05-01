CBI responds to removal of US Scotch Whisky tariffs

CBI has responded to removal of US Scotch Whisky tariffs.

Michelle Ferguson, CBI Scotland Director, said:

“With hundreds of millions of pounds worth of exports to the US each year, Scotch Whisky is the jewel in the crown of Scotland’s successful food and drinks sector, and the removal of US export tariffs will boost a sector that has been badly impacted by recent trade tariff decisions.

“The industry and wider business community have been clear; there are no winners in a trade war. They are worried about rising uncertainty, fragmented supply chains and growing protectionism. Looking outward and being open is a strength for local distilleries and other manufacturers of our national drink, particularly with Scotch Whisky supporting tens of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“As one of our largest trading partners, a strengthened relationship with the US is a priority for Scottish business to bolster our mutual competitiveness and kickstart growth.”