CBI Responds to RMT Rail Strike Action

CBI recently (07 June 2022) Responded to RMT Rail Strike Action.

Matthew Percival, CBI Director of People and Skills, said:

“Strike action is particularly regrettable at a time when the economy is under such strain and the railway industry is seeking to bounce back from two years of disruption and heavy reliance on government subsidy.

“Continued dialogue to avert industrial action is vital. Both passenger and freight services look likely to be seriously impacted, with workplaces relying on the rail network having to demonstrate even greater flexibility and delaying delivery of critical raw materials inevitably adding to existing supply chain challenges.

“Longer term, a robust, economical, and efficient railway is an essential component of a decarbonised transport network. Damaging industrial action now could delay the much-needed shift from high polluting vehicles onto the railway, undermining confidence and investment in the sector.”