WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Responds to RMT Rail Strike Action
CBI recently (07 June 2022) Responded to RMT Rail Strike Action.
Matthew Percival, CBI Director of People and Skills, said:
“Strike action is particularly regrettable at a time when the economy is under such strain and the railway industry is seeking to bounce back from two years of disruption and heavy reliance on government subsidy.
“Continued dialogue to avert industrial action is vital. Both passenger and freight services look likely to be seriously impacted, with workplaces relying on the rail network having to demonstrate even greater flexibility and delaying delivery of critical raw materials inevitably adding to existing supply chain challenges.
“Longer term, a robust, economical, and efficient railway is an essential component of a decarbonised transport network. Damaging industrial action now could delay the much-needed shift from high polluting vehicles onto the railway, undermining confidence and investment in the sector.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Wales TUC welcomes the launch of the Anti-racist Wales Action plan10/06/2022 16:05:00
Wales TUC welcome the publishing of the Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action plan.
Wales TUC: New social partnership bill puts workers at the heart of policy making in Wales10/06/2022 12:15:00
The Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill was published recently (07 June 2022). It puts new duties on public bodies to engage with unions and sets up a Social Partnership Council for Wales.
LGA responds to Khan Review on tobacco control10/06/2022 11:05:00
"We strongly support the Khan recommendation that government must urgently invest an additional £125 million for tobacco control to achieve its smokefree 2030 ambition.”
NHS Confederation - Health leaders welcome independent review into tobacco control09/06/2022 15:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to Javed Khan OBE's independent review into tobacco control.
Children in Bath and North East Somerset protected from cleaning product injuries in RoSPA campaign09/06/2022 11:25:00
Families in Bath & North East Somerset are being urged by the Royal Society for the Prevention Accidents (RoSPA) to take action to protect their children from the risks of household cleaning products.
UK Space Agency - Comet chaser mission moves from blueprint to reality09/06/2022 10:05:00
A new European Space Agency science mission, proposed by the UK, to 3D-map a comet for the first time has reached a major milestone.
LGA responds to DLUHC social housing regulation bill announcement09/06/2022 09:05:00
Cllr David Renard, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, responded to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announcement that ‘Ofsted-style’ inspections and unlimited fines will be introduced for failing social landlords
LGA responds to PAC report on levelling up funding08/06/2022 15:10:00
Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People and Places Board, responded to a Public Accounts Committee report on levelling up funding
Citizens Advice - Two fifths borrowed to pay off Buy Now Pay Later08/06/2022 14:10:00
More than two in five Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) customers borrowed money to make repayments, Citizens Advice has found. The types of borrowing included overdrafts, borrowing from friends and family, loans and payday loans. The most popular was credit cards (26%).