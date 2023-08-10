WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Scotland's exam results day
CBI recently (08 August 2023) responded to Scotland's exam results day.
Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, recently said:
“Today is a big day for Scottish students receiving their exam results, congratulations to those who passed.
“For those who didn’t get the results they were looking for, there are many ways to a successful career. Take some time, speak to a careers adviser or check out myworldofwork.co.uk to help you with your next steps. Setbacks can lead to the greatest opportunities.”
