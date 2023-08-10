CBI responds to Scotland's exam results day

CBI recently (08 August 2023) responded to Scotland's exam results day.

Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, recently said:

“Today is a big day for Scottish students receiving their exam results, congratulations to those who passed.

“For those who didn’t get the results they were looking for, there are many ways to a successful career. Take some time, speak to a careers adviser or check out myworldofwork.co.uk to help you with your next steps. Setbacks can lead to the greatest opportunities.”