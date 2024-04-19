WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Scottish Government statement on carbon emissions targets
CBI yesterday responded to Scottish Government statement on carbon emissions targets.
Tania Kumar, CBI Net Zero Director, yesterday said:
“Delivering net zero isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also an enormous economic opportunity for this country. Setting targets has been critical in providing the signals that businesses require to make investments in high growth net zero sectors like offshore wind.
“While targets alone are not enough in an internationally competitive market for investment, firms will want clarity on what comes next. That means any proposed new targets should be underpinned by robust policies that deliver clear direction for future emissions reduction.
“Research shows that the green economy is among the fastest growing sectors worldwide, and Scotland – with its energy capacity, legacy expertise and established supply chains – stands exceptionally well placed to benefit.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Oliver Dowden's speech about economic security19/04/2024 15:15:15
CBI yesterday responded to Oliver Dowden's speech about economic security.
NHS Confederation - Addressing inequalities will be our only hope of sustainable health and care services19/04/2024 09:10:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS performance data for Wales.
CBI responds to Oliver Dowden's speech about economic security18/04/2024 16:25:00
John Foster, CBI Chief Policy and Campaigns Officer, responds to Oliver Dowden's speech about economic security
CBI responds to inflation data - April 202418/04/2024 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to inflation data – April 2024.
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, following her two-day visit to the Middle East18/04/2024 09:25:00
Recently I completed a two-day visit to the Middle East, where escalating violence continues to take an unconscionable toll on the lives of children.
NHS Confederation - Response to the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act inquiry report17/04/2024 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Health and Social Care Committee report on the Nurse Staffing Levels (Wales) Act
Children disproportionately wearing the scars of the war in Gaza - Geneva Palais briefing note17/04/2024 14:25:00
Children disproportionately wearing the scars of the war in Gaza - Geneva Palais briefing note
Positive real wage growth gives workers a chance to claw back some of the purchasing power lost during high inflation17/04/2024 10:25:00
A cooler labour market may lessen the focus on inactivity and ill-health, but policymakers and employers must continue to help people get into and stay in work
CBI responds to latest labour market statistics16/04/2024 12:10:00
CBI has responded to latest labour market statistics.