CBI responds to Scottish Government statement on carbon emissions targets

CBI yesterday responded to Scottish Government statement on carbon emissions targets.

Tania Kumar, CBI Net Zero Director, yesterday said:

“Delivering net zero isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also an enormous economic opportunity for this country. Setting targets has been critical in providing the signals that businesses require to make investments in high growth net zero sectors like offshore wind.

“While targets alone are not enough in an internationally competitive market for investment, firms will want clarity on what comes next. That means any proposed new targets should be underpinned by robust policies that deliver clear direction for future emissions reduction.

“Research shows that the green economy is among the fastest growing sectors worldwide, and Scotland – with its energy capacity, legacy expertise and established supply chains – stands exceptionally well placed to benefit.”