CBI responds to Secretary of State for Scotland's speech at University of Edinburgh
CBI yesterday responded to Secretary of State for Scotland's speech at University of Edinburgh.
Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland, yesterday said:
“Scottish business stands ready to work with the UK and Scottish governments to boost investment, productivity and long-term sustainable economic growth. If both governments are serious about growth, they need to be perfectly aligned on getting to grips with the sluggish investment that has plagued the Scottish economy in recent decades.
“With Scotland’s superb natural geographical advantages, there are big opportunities available in the net zero economy, particularly in areas such as on and offshore wind, and carbon capture and storage.
“Lack of growth isn’t a problem just here in Scotland, it’s an issue right across the UK and both administrations must be laser-focused on tackling the problem. Scotland is underperforming in areas crucial to our long-term prosperity, such as business investment and firms desperately lack access to the people and skills they need to succeed.”
