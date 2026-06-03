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CBI responds to seventh carbon budget
CBI yesterday responded to seventh carbon budget.
Tania Kumar, CBI Energy Transition Director, yesterday said:
“Clear, consistent targets are critical for unlocking private investment and keeping the UK competitive in its energy transition. This latest announcement, on the publication of the Seventh Carbon Budget, is a reminder of just that.
“The UK has already made significant strides, supported by these frameworks, but the test now is on delivery. Continuing on this pathway will require a relentless focus on tackling the barriers to electrification, the deployment of low-carbon technologies, and infrastructure build-out. Businesses across the economy stand ready and willing to play their part.
“Only then can we fully capture the growth, jobs and energy security opportunities that the transition offers.”
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