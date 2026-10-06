WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith's speech
John Foster, Chief Policy & Campaigns Officer, CBI yesterday said:
“Andrew Griffith is right to put competitiveness and the conditions for private-sector growth at the heart of the economic debate.
“Businesses have been telling us consistently that the cumulative weight of tax, regulation, high energy costs and delays to major investment is making it harder to hire, invest and grow. So it is encouraging to see a number of issues the CBI has been pressing across the political spectrum reflected here — particularly tax simplification, reducing the regulatory burden, support for Heathrow expansion and a determination to accelerate new nuclear. If we want to see growth accelerate, businesses and investors need to see a path forward for major projects like this.
“But getting the policy framework right matters just as much as the ambition. Business prizes stability and certainty alongside lower costs. Where regulation is not working, the answer should be targeted, evidence-led reform that makes it simpler and more proportionate while maintaining the confidence businesses need to make long-term investments.
“That is particularly important on the energy transition. The UK urgently needs to bring down some of the highest business electricity costs in the developed world, but affordability and decarbonisation should reinforce rather than undermine each other.
“The positive development is that the political debate is increasingly focused on solutions for how to make the UK a fundamentally easier place to invest, hire and build. The CBI will work with parties across the political spectrum on practical reforms that pass that test.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Financial services conditions show signs of stabilising in Q3 - CBI Financial Services Survey02/10/2026 12:15:00
Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at a modest pace in the three months to September, following a rapid decline in Q2.
TUC – pensions announcement will give care workers dignity in retirement01/10/2026 14:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday responded to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s announcement that there will be a new collective pension scheme for care workers
CBI responds to Prime Minister's speech at Labour Party Conference 202601/10/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently (29 September 2026) responded to Prime Minister's speech at Labour Party Conference 2026.
Growth outlook remains negative for the rest of 2026 – CBI Growth Indicator29/09/2026 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the three months to December (weighted balance of -14%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
TUC hails "real boost" for workers and economy as much-lauded workplace skills fund is restored29/09/2026 09:05:00
The TUC yesterday (Monday) welcomed the Chancellor's announcement that the government will reinstate the Union Learning Fund – and restore the funding to where it would have been had the Conservatives not scrapped it six years ago.
CBI responds to Chancellor's speech at Labour Party Conference 202628/09/2026 16:15:00
CBI has responded to Chancellor's speech at Labour Party Conference 2026.
TUC: Energy costs “crushing households” - as energy debt tops £5bn for first time28/09/2026 12:15:00
The TUC recently (Friday) renewed its call for a social tariff to bring down energy bills for the majority of households in the UK – funded by a windfall tax on banks' enormous profits.
Retail conditions deteriorate further in September 2026 - CBI Distributive Trades Survey25/09/2026 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes fell more rapidly in the year to September, while online retail sales declined at the fastest pace in nearly three years. Additionally, retailers reported cutting back on order volumes at the quickest rate on survey record (since 1983).