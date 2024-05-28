WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Shadow Chancellor's speech
CBI has responded to Shadow Chancellor's speech.
John Foster, CBI Chief Policy & Campaigns Director, said:
“Businesses are united in wanting all of our political leaders to have a laser focus on getting the UK economy firing on all cylinders and delivering sustainable growth for the benefit of our society.
“Key to delivering that shared ambition is business investment, and now more than ever, businesses need more confidence to invest. This demands a tax system that is competitive, proportionate and enables both long-term planning and sustainable funding for our public services.
“Delivering a business tax roadmap – a key priority in the CBI’s Business Manifesto – can provide businesses with the certainty they need to invest over the years to come. A cap on corporation tax is a step in the right direction, but firms also need a fair business rates system that rewards investment as part of a holistic, long-term reform of the entire tax landscape to unlock the UK’s competitive edge.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Companies House makes progress on implementing reforms28/05/2024 14:15:00
The Department for Business and Trade reports on how Companies House is implementing parts 1 to 3 of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.
London Arcadis boss has big plans for bold CBI policy28/05/2024 12:15:00
Peter Hogg, Cities Director at global design and engineering firm Arcadis, has been appointed as the Senior Council Chair of the CBI Chairs’ Committee, the organisation’s top policy mandating body.
CBI responds to inflation figures24/05/2024 14:05:00
CBI recently (22 May 2024) responds to inflation figures.
CBI responds to calling of 2024 General Election24/05/2024 12:15:00
CBI recently (22 May 2024) responded to calling of 2024 General Election.
Millions missing out on smart meter benefits due to faults and poor supplier service, warns Citizens Advice24/05/2024 11:05:00
Despite over half of British homes now having a smart meter, new research from Citizens Advice suggests millions of households are being let down by meter problems suppliers are failing to fix.
NHS Confederation responds to the latest GP workforce statistics24/05/2024 10:05:00
Ruth Rankine responds to the latest GP workforce statistics
NHS Confederation - Governments must act now as demand continues to rise24/05/2024 09:05:00
Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS activity and performance statistics for the NHS in Wales.
Youth unemployment blights lives, says TUC23/05/2024 15:15:00
TUC responds to today’s ONS figures on NEETs
CBI Northern Ireland responds to interim Fiscal Framework agreement23/05/2024 12:15:00
CBI Northern Ireland recently (21 May 2024) responded to interim Fiscal Framework agreement.