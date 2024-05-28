CBI responds to Shadow Chancellor's speech

CBI has responded to Shadow Chancellor's speech.

John Foster, CBI Chief Policy & Campaigns Director, said:

“Businesses are united in wanting all of our political leaders to have a laser focus on getting the UK economy firing on all cylinders and delivering sustainable growth for the benefit of our society.

“Key to delivering that shared ambition is business investment, and now more than ever, businesses need more confidence to invest. This demands a tax system that is competitive, proportionate and enables both long-term planning and sustainable funding for our public services.

“Delivering a business tax roadmap – a key priority in the CBI’s Business Manifesto – can provide businesses with the certainty they need to invest over the years to come. A cap on corporation tax is a step in the right direction, but firms also need a fair business rates system that rewards investment as part of a holistic, long-term reform of the entire tax landscape to unlock the UK’s competitive edge.”