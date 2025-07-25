CBI responds to signing of UK-India Free Trade Agreement

CBI recently (23 July 2025) responded to signing of UK-India Free Trade Agreement.

Rain Newton-Smith, CEO, CBI recently said:

“In an era of rising protectionism, today's announcement sends a powerful signal that the UK is open for business and remains resolute in its commitment to free and fair trade.

“A trade agreement with India - one of the world's fastest-growing economies - is a springboard for long-term partnership and prosperity. UK firms can take advantage of this new platform to scale, diversify and compete on the global stage.

“The CBI looks forward to working closely alongside the Confederation of Indian Industry to turn ambition into action and negotiation into real-world impact. Ensuring this agreement delivers tangible benefits for businesses on both sides will be critical to meeting the UK's growth ambitions.”