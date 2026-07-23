CBI responds to Sir Chris Bryant's appointment as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

CBI recently (21 July 2026) responded to Sir Chris Bryant's appointment as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, recently said:

“Congratulations to Sir Chris Bryant on becoming Secretary of State. We also thank Hilary Benn for his steadfast support for the Northern Ireland business community.

“Local firms look forward to building on their relationship with the Northern Ireland Office to support delivery of the new Westminster government’s agenda. Ambitious plans to improve the livelihoods of people across our communities must be matched by action to get local businesses thriving once again. Addressing the cost-of-living challenge needs to go hand in hand with tackling the cost of doing business, so we can deliver sustainable growth in jobs, wages and living standards across Northern Ireland.”