CBI responds to Sir Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister

CBI yesterday responded to Sir Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, yesterday said:

“Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer championed UK business at home and abroad and on both a personal and professional note, we are grateful for his service and all he has delivered for the UK.

“His leadership on the international stage is truly admirable, and we are grateful for all he has done to ensure the UK was open to the world. His steadfastness in doing the best for the UK with integrity and sincerity was plain to see in person.

“At a time when households and businesses remain under intense pressure from high costs, making economic growth the government’s central mission was the right call.

“With geopolitical tensions high, the country now needs stability, confidence and a clear path to growth. The UK's economic challenges will not disappear with a change of prime minister. The economy won’t fix itself while politicians look inwards. And you cannot tackle the cost-of-living without addressing the cost of doing business.

“There are big decisions that need to be taken, whether that’s on the Defence Investment Plan, infrastructure projects, energy price caps or the UK-EU reset. These are long‑term commitments and businesses need to know that there is not going to be further drift or delay. Business will want their voice to be heard and for the needs of our economy, the ability to invest and create jobs throughout the UK, to be at the forefront of any decisions. It’s a competitive game to capture global investment and one in which the UK needs to stay ahead.

“We look forward to working with the government on the transition and with the next prime minister, who must move quickly to reassure businesses and investors, protect living standards, and set out a credible, deliverable plan for growth.”