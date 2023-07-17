WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement
CBI recently (14 July 2023) responded to South Yorkshire investment zone announcement.
Beckie Hart, CBI Director, Yorkshire and the Humber, recently said:
“This announcement will spur growth and bring other economic benefits in South Yorkshire – and the whole of Yorkshire.
“The Government is right to pursue an investment zone that builds on the University of Sheffield’s world-leading Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which is recognised globally as a major economic cluster with strong research and innovation capabilities that capitalises on the expertise of the region’s universities.
“Our members look forward to benefitting from the investment zone to build on South Yorkshire’s advanced manufacturing strengths, develop new industries that will create jobs and bring prosperity to the area as we seek to build a net zero economy.”
