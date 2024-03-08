WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to Spring Budget 2024
CBI recenty (06 March 2024) responded to the Spring Budget 2024.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, recenty said:
“Businesses recognise that the Chancellor had to perform a tricky ‘high wire balancing act’ of giving momentum to the economy without sacrificing hard-earned progress on bringing down inflation.
“Doing that successfully meant focusing on the horizon ahead – and the Chancellor is right to keep his gaze fixed on the structural challenges facing the UK economy.
“Having delivered a sizeable down payment to business confidence in last year’s Autumn Statement, firms were looking for a budget that prioritised delivery while signalling a sustainable plan for growing the economy.
“Giving providers greater long-term certainty will help ensure a successful rollout of crucial childcare reforms and delivers on a key priority for businesses across the country.
“The reduction in high marginal tax rates for working parents, alongside cutting National Insurance Contributions, offers a broad set of measures that will incentivise work at a time when access to labour represents a major obstacle to business growth.
“Draft legislation that extends full capital expensing to leased and rented assets can offer greater momentum to efforts to increase business investment and builds on the CBI’s headline recommendation delivered in the Autumn Statement.
“The UK’s ability to boast a range of innovative high growth sectors is rightly the envy of the world and targeted support for them will help the UK to compete on the world stage.
“However, the extension of the energy profits levy weakens the competitiveness of the sector. Business will be looking for more emphasis on delivery by developing a Net Zero Investment Plan to crowd in the private finance needed to deliver the clean energy transition.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Nearly two-fifths of public sector workers have taken steps to leave their profession or are actively considering it – TUC poll reveals07/03/2024 15:05:00
Warning comes as NEW analysis shows that public sector pay is lower in real terms than 20 years ago.
BUDGET: TUC slams “deeply cynical” pre-election “gimmicks”07/03/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the budget and OBR report.
NHS Confederation responds to Chancellor's Spring Budget07/03/2024 11:25:00
NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor responds to the Chancellor's Spring Budget
TUC - Nearly two-fifths of public sector workers have taken steps to leave their profession or are actively considering it – TUC poll reveals07/03/2024 10:25:00
Warning comes as NEW analysis shows that public sector pay is lower in real terms than 20 years ago
TUC - BUDGET: TUC slams “deeply cynical” pre-e07/03/2024 09:25:00
Commenting on yesterday’s (Wednesday) budget and OBR report
LGA publishes new report on the future of cultural services06/03/2024 15:25:00
The Local Government Association yesterday published seven original articles from leading policy thinkers exploring the future of local publicly funded cultural services and devolution, to coincide with the start of the annual LGA Culture, Tourism and Sport conference.
NHS Confederation responds to the new offer put to NHS consultants06/03/2024 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the new offer put to NHS consultants
NHS Confederation - Lack of diversity and deteriorating NHS reputation key concerns for communications leaders: new report06/03/2024 13:25:00
One of the most comprehensive reports into the state of the NHS communications profession was published yesterday.
TUC – UK has suffered third worst fall in OECD for household spending since pandemic06/03/2024 11:05:00
The UK has suffered the third worst fall in household spending among OECD countries since the pandemic, according to new TUC analysis published recently (Friday).
CBI urges Chancellor to double down on support for high growth industries05/03/2024 16:05:00
Ahead of this week’s Budget, the CBI has called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to use targeted fiscal and regulatory levers to support the industries that will power sustainable economic growth in the years to come.