CBI responds to Spring Forecast
CBI has responded to Spring Forecast.
Louise Hellem, CBI Chief Economist, said:
“In a period of geopolitical upheaval, a Spring Forecast that prioritises certainty over chasing headlines is the right approach for the Chancellor.
“Reducing the cost of living, cutting borrowing and growing the economy are the right priorities, but they can’t be achieved without clear efforts to tackle the high cost of doing business. That’s what will give firms the headroom they need to invest in the technology, trade and training that drive jobs and wage growth.
“That requires government and business to work in partnership to lower industrial energy costs, find practical solutions to implementing the Employment Rights Act, and design a tax system that rewards, rather than penalises, employment, investment and risk-taking.
“Businesses back the growth mission and want to see delivery at pace. Delays in planning consents, skills approvals, grid connections or access to innovation funding translate directly into lost investment, higher costs and greater operational uncertainty.
“Modern business needs a UK that can move at speed where government and industry work together to remove bottlenecks, build capability and deliver major projects. Now is the moment to turn stability into momentum and give firms the confidence to invest, grow and deliver for communities across the country.”
