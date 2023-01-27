WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to the Chancellor’s Bloomberg speech
Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, responds to the Chancellor’s Bloomberg speech
“After doing so much to stabilise the economy at the end of last year, the Chancellor has rightly now shifted gear to renew his focus on growth.
“It’s only by improving the UK’s languishing performance on productivity that we can realise the huge economic potential in every corner of the country.
“There is much to get behind here with the Chancellor’s emphasis on using innovation as the foundation of the UK’s future economy and championing the strengths of the UK tech sector.
“He now has a strong framework for growth. And we hope the Budget in less than two months will show strong actions to move us forward.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC - City pay has risen more than three times faster than NHS key worker pay since 200827/01/2023 15:15:00
City pay including bonuses (pay in the financial services and insurance sector), has risen more than three times faster than nurses' pay (3.2 times) since 2008, according to new TUC analysis published today (Friday).
Citizens Advice - Royal Mail letter delays blight Christmas for third year running27/01/2023 13:25:00
With some of us still receiving festive cards well into the New Year, Citizens Advice reveals that an estimated 31 million people (60% of UK adults) were hit by letter delays this Christmas.
NHS Confederation - LGBT+ History Month 202327/01/2023 10:25:00
LGBT+ History Month celebrates LGBTQ+ people in all their diversity, raises awareness and combats prejudice with education.
NHS Confederation - Latest winter situation report reveals that the NHS is under more pressure than it was last year26/01/2023 14:25:00
Dr Layla McCay comments on the latest winter situation report and workforce data.
Protecting those in poverty a critical priority - LGA response to JRF report on poverty26/01/2023 12:20:00
Cllr Peter Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responded to a Joseph Rowntree Foundation annual report on poverty, which shows that 13.4 million people were in poverty during 2020/21 including 3.9 million children
‘Local audit is in crisis’ – LGA responds to NAO report on Timeliness of Local Auditor Reporting26/01/2023 09:25:00
Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Resources Board responded to a report by the National Audit Office on the timeliness of local auditor reporting
11 months of war in Ukraine have disrupted education for more than five million children - UNICEF25/01/2023 13:25:00
The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than five million children, UNICEF warned today, calling for increased international support to ensure children do not fall further behind. The impact of 11 months of conflict only compounds the two years of lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 8 years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.
11 months of war in Ukraine have disrupted education for more than five million children – UNICEF25/01/2023 10:10:00
The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than five million children, UNICEF warned, calling for increased international support to ensure children do not fall further behind. The impact of 11 months of conflict only compounds the two years of lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 8 years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.
Audit Wales - Local authorities find it difficult to empower people and communities to be more self-reliant and less dependent on services25/01/2023 09:10:00
In recent years local government in Wales has faced significant pressures, dealing with crisis after crisis, but with less resource now available they need communities and people to do more for themselves