CBI responds to the Chancellor’s Bloomberg speech

Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, responds to the Chancellor’s Bloomberg speech

“After doing so much to stabilise the economy at the end of last year, the Chancellor has rightly now shifted gear to renew his focus on growth.

“It’s only by improving the UK’s languishing performance on productivity that we can realise the huge economic potential in every corner of the country.

“There is much to get behind here with the Chancellor’s emphasis on using innovation as the foundation of the UK’s future economy and championing the strengths of the UK tech sector.

“He now has a strong framework for growth. And we hope the Budget in less than two months will show strong actions to move us forward.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's speech at Bloomberg