CBI responds to the Chancellor's pre budget speech – November 2025

CBI yesterday respond to the Chancellor's pre budget speech – November 2025.

Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, yesterday said:

“The Chancellor is right to ensure that, whatever difficult choices must be made in the forthcoming Budget, supporting growth is the lens through which decisions are made. The world has changed in the last 12 months and when geopolitics and global markets shift; the policy response must shift too.

“Leadership requires setting out a vision. But just as critical is delivering on the pathway to get there. A Budget that backs business to create jobs and innovate, that champions our world-class universities and strengthens the UK’s position as a global leader in life sciences and financial services, will help secure the path to sustainable economic growth and higher living standards.

“Economic stability and building strong foundations are crucial to the success of the whole country. But with the business tax burden at a 25-year high, there are no easy choices. The Budget in three weeks’ time must resist short-term fixes that risk stalling the engine of growth.”