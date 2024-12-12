CBI responds to the Deputy Prime Minister's new National Planning Policy Framework

CBI has responded to the Deputy Prime Minister's new National Planning Policy Framework.

Jordan Cummins, Interim Chief Policy & Campaigns Officer, CBI, said:

“The CBI welcomes the reform to the planning system announced today by the Deputy Prime Minister through the revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). Planning reform is a top priority for CBI members and is essential to reduce the long delays, permission refusals and burdensome regulations that businesses too often experience with planning applications.

“A faster and more agile planning system can unlock increased private investment and bolster the UK’s competitiveness. It is also vital to enable the Government to reach its ambitious target of 1.5m homes. We also welcome the increased focus on the need to identify land that will deliver economic growth ambitions too, including sites for commercial, industrial and infrastructure development. We look forward to working with Government on the delivery of planning reform ahead of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.”