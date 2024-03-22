CBI responds to the latest inflation data

CBI recently (20 March 2024) responded to the latest inflation data.

Alpesh Paleja, Lead Economist, CBI, recently said:

“Inflation is heading in the right direction, and should fall below the Bank of England’s 2% target sometime in the Spring. However, the path beyond this is likely to be bumpy: shifting base effects mean that it will likely rise back above 2% later in the year, before settling down more sustainably.

“While the Bank of England are likely to look through these ups and downs, they will still want to see more definitive movement on domestic price pressures before committing to cutting interest rates.”