CBI responds to the latest Parker Review data

CBI yesterday responded to the latest Parker Review data.

Syma Cullasy-Aldridge, the CBI’s Chief Campaign Director and Co Chair of Change the Race Ratio, yesterday said:

“We welcome the Parker Review’s increased focus on the ExCo and look forward to deepening our partnership.

“FTSE 350 companies are stepping up their actions to ensure people from ethnic minority backgrounds are strongly represented in the boardroom. There is no excuse for businesses not to be more ambitious on ethnic diversity targets at the top. All businesses who are considering what steps to take after today’s review should sign up to Change the Race Ratio.”

“The business case is sound. Consulting firms McKinsey and Deloitte have clear evidence that diverse teams result in more profitable and innovative organisations.

“Our Change the Race Ratio campaign, which champions the Parker Review, has developed momentum towards real and lasting change for ethnic minority representation both on boards and the executive committees. The goal of leadership racial equity could be reached by 2027, or better still, sooner, if business leaders act on the Parker Review’s targets for ethnic minority representation, on boards and executive committees."