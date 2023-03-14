WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI responds to the latest Parker Review data
CBI yesterday responded to the latest Parker Review data.
Syma Cullasy-Aldridge, the CBI’s Chief Campaign Director and Co Chair of Change the Race Ratio, yesterday said:
“We welcome the Parker Review’s increased focus on the ExCo and look forward to deepening our partnership.
“FTSE 350 companies are stepping up their actions to ensure people from ethnic minority backgrounds are strongly represented in the boardroom. There is no excuse for businesses not to be more ambitious on ethnic diversity targets at the top. All businesses who are considering what steps to take after today’s review should sign up to Change the Race Ratio.”
“The business case is sound. Consulting firms McKinsey and Deloitte have clear evidence that diverse teams result in more profitable and innovative organisations.
“Our Change the Race Ratio campaign, which champions the Parker Review, has developed momentum towards real and lasting change for ethnic minority representation both on boards and the executive committees. The goal of leadership racial equity could be reached by 2027, or better still, sooner, if business leaders act on the Parker Review’s targets for ethnic minority representation, on boards and executive committees."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation responds to the first day of the junior doctors strike14/03/2023 12:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the first day of junior doctor strikes.
NHS Confederation - Peter Mount CBE14/03/2023 11:25:00
A statement from the chair and former chief executive of the NHS Confederation on the passing of our former chair Peter Mount CBE.
CBI comments on Government 'energy reset'13/03/2023 15:20:00
CBI recently (11 March 2023) commented on Government 'energy reset'.
Chancellor’s Budget must address labour market participation across all age groups, CIPD warns13/03/2023 14:25:00
Ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget, the CIPD calls on government to develop a broad strategy to boost labour supply
NHS Confederation - Innovations in primary and community care reducing pressure on hospitals now and in the future13/03/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation's report showcases best practice in primary and community care, enabling patients to access care closer to home.
NHS Confederation statement ahead of the junior doctors strikes13/03/2023 12:25:00
Health leaders fear the level of disruption will be like nothing the NHS has seen since the start of the industrial action in December.
CBI - Business leaders sign open letter backing Windsor Framework13/03/2023 11:05:00
Business leaders from across the CBI’s Presidents’ Committee and Northern Ireland Council have issued an open letter congratulating the Prime Minister on securing the historic Windsor Framework.
NHS Confederation - The Community Network responds to the boost to assist the NHS in recovering urgent and emergency services13/03/2023 10:05:00
Matthew Taylor and Miriam Deakin responds to the boost to assist the NHS in recovering urgent and emergency services
The UK Committee for Unicef (Unicef UK) responds to UK Government's proposed illegal Migration Bill13/03/2023 09:05:00
Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK), said: “The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) is deeply concerned about the proposed Illegal Migration Bill and what it could mean for children and families seeking safety in the UK.