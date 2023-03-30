CBI responds to the latest Scottish GDP figures

CBI yesterday responded to the latest Scottish GDP figures.

Tracy Black, Director, CBI Scotland, yesterday said:

“An uplift in Scottish GDP in January can’t mask the ongoing challenges facing the economy. Underlying economic momentum is still poor, and, despite recent falls in energy prices, the cost of living remains high. Firms are paying for higher costs for goods and employee wages.

“The new First Minister and Finance Secretary must prioritise growth and work with the UK Government to tackle labour and skills shortages, cut red tape to attract investment and improve Scotland’s digital connectivity and transport network.”