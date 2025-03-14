WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to the Prime Minister’s speech on regulatory changes
CBI yesterday responded to the Prime Minister’s speech on regulatory changes.
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO says:
"Businesses will be encouraged by today's announcement to reduce the cumulative regulatory burden and tackle the conflicting priorities and duplication that stifle innovation. The government's ambition to deliver a more proportionate and risk-appropriate regulatory regime can help unlock investment and growth opportunities across the economy.
"However, government must consider regulation in the round and, when viewed in tandem with the measures in the Employment Rights Bill, it's more important than ever that the government works to find a landing-zone that commands the confidence of businesses.
"The CBI is committed to working with the government, regulators, and industry to deliver meaningful reforms that drive investment, productivity, and growth."
