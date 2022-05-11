CBI responds to the Queen's Speech

CBI yesterday responded to the Queen's Speech.

Matthew Fell, CBI Chief UK Policy Director, yesterday said:

“The Queen’s Speech comes at a crucial time, with households and businesses facing significant economic headwinds.

“Firms looking for the Government to address the cost-of-living crisis by growing the economy will be encouraged by the ambition in the Queen’s Speech.

“The focus on infrastructure, energy security, and skills all lay the foundations for sustainable, longer-term growth. And reaching for smarter, better regulation will ensure the UK remains world-leading in finance and put us at the front of the pack to make the most of emerging technologies.

“But alongside ambition, what’s needed now is a relentless focus on delivery. Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the Government should remain laser focused on unlocking the investment needed to grow the economy and address the cost-of-living crisis.”