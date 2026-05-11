CBI responds to the Scottish election result

CBI recently (09 May 2026) responded to the Scottish election result.

Michelle Ferguson, Director, CBI Scotland, recently said:

“Congratulations to John Swinney and the SNP on winning the election, with the party securing a fifth successive term in government. That continuity matters for business. But in a more fragmented Scottish Parliament, governing well will require fresh ambition, genuine partnership, and a willingness to work across party lines to deliver for Scotland.

“To put Scotland on a sustainable footing, the new government must build a genuine partnership with business to grow the economy.

“With costs rising sharply for businesses and consumers alike, there is no time for a victory lap. Growth must be the defining mission of this parliament, particularly as experts warn of a serious fiscal crunch in the years ahead. To put Scotland on a sustainable footing, the new government must work hand‑in‑glove with business to build a competitive, growing economy where enterprise can thrive.

“While global events have undoubtedly increased pressure on our economy, there are clear choices that can be made to put Scotland on a stronger path to growth. Reforming an unfair and outdated business rates system, modernising a planning system that too often discourages investment, and building a skills pipeline that is more responsive to real world demand should be early priorities in its Programme for Government.

“Scotland’s businesses and communities are not looking for promises. They are looking for results. In a minority parliament, that responsibility falls on every party, not just the one in government.”