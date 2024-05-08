WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to the SNP's leadership announcement
CBI yesterday responded to the SNP's leadership announcement.
Tracy Black, CBI Devolved Nations Ambassador, yesterday said:
“We congratulate John Swinney on becoming the SNP’s new leader. Mr Swinney collaborated positively with business in his previous roles as Deputy First Minister and interim Finance Secretary and we look forward to working with him as First Minister.
“With the Scottish economy continuing to tread water, the new First Minister has no time to waste. We need to create a competitive and resilient economy that champions business and delivers opportunity for communities across Scotland.
“We look forward to re-engaging with Mr Swinney on measures to support improved productivity through innovation and technology, ensure our highly educated workforce contributes to sustainable economic growth and to encourage global investment and skilled employees into Scotland.”
